Potential PG&E power shutoff may affect over 7,000 residents in the Central Valley, officials say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Over 7,000 PG&E customers throughout the Central Valley may be without power starting Monday morning due to upcoming weather conditions, according to PG&E officials.

PG&E says potential dry and gusty offshore winds in portions of Northern, Central and Southern regions of the company’s service could increase risk of wildfire from energized power lines and a potential power shutoff may be conducted to mitigate this risk.

Officials with the company say approximately 44,000 customers in targeted portions of 32 counties and seven tribal areas may be at risk to having their power shut off starting next week.

In a statement PG&E said:

“Despite the potential for rain in some areas this weekend, PG&E is notifying customers of the possible PSPS in case rain doesn’t materialize or forecasted wind speeds still pose a wildfire risk.

The potential shutoffs could begin Monday morning in portions of the North Valley, Sacramento, and San Joaquin Foothills. Potential shutoffs for the Northern Sierra Foothills, North Bay, North Coast regions, Bay Area hills and the Central Valley could begin Monday evening, depending on the timing of the wind event.”

Counties in the Central Valley that may potenitally be affected by the shutoff include:

Kings: 10 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers

10 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers Fresno: 5,008 customers, 436 Medical Baseline customers

5,008 customers, 436 Medical Baseline customers Madera: 2,884 customers, 225 Medical Baseline customers

2,884 customers, 225 Medical Baseline customers Mariposa: 778 customers, 73 Medical Baseline customers

778 customers, 73 Medical Baseline customers Merced: 20 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers

According to officials, PG&E has activated its Emergency Operations Center on Friday to support this weather event.

Customer’s should recieve notifications via text, email and through an automated phone call as early as Saturday to warn them of the potential shut off, according to PG&E.

Customers can also look up their address online to find out if their location is being monitored for the shutoff here.

Other counties that may be affected by the shutoff include:

Alameda: 134 customers, 10 Medical Baseline customers

134 customers, 10 Medical Baseline customers Butte: 769 customers, 69 Medical Baseline customers

769 customers, 69 Medical Baseline customers Calaveras: 2,536 customers, 188 Medical Baseline

2,536 customers, 188 Medical Baseline Colusa: 566 customers, 39 Medical Baseline customers

566 customers, 39 Medical Baseline customers Contra Costa: 601 customers, 40 Medical Baseline customers

601 customers, 40 Medical Baseline customers El Dorado: 303 customers, 20 Medical Baseline customers

303 customers, 20 Medical Baseline customers Glenn: 377 customers, 22 Medical Baseline customers

377 customers, 22 Medical Baseline customers Kern: 7 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers

7 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers Lake: 4,094 customers, 307 Medical Baseline customers

4,094 customers, 307 Medical Baseline customers Monterey: 845 customers, 27 Medical Baseline customers

845 customers, 27 Medical Baseline customers Napa: 2,207 customers, 107 Medical Baseline customers

2,207 customers, 107 Medical Baseline customers Nevada: 3 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers

3 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers Placer: 5,975 customers, 388 Medical Baseline customers

5,975 customers, 388 Medical Baseline customers Plumas: 309 customers, 4 Medical Baseline customers

309 customers, 4 Medical Baseline customers San Benito: 84 customers, 2 Medical Baseline customers

84 customers, 2 Medical Baseline customers San Joaquin: 2 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers

2 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers San Luis Obispo: 205 customers, 2 Medical Baseline customers

205 customers, 2 Medical Baseline customers Santa Barbara: 19 customers, 1 Medical Baseline customer

19 customers, 1 Medical Baseline customer Shasta: 2,557customers, 197 Medical Baseline customers

2,557customers, 197 Medical Baseline customers Sierra: 2 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers

2 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers Solano: 4,559 customers, 423 Medical Baseline customers

4,559 customers, 423 Medical Baseline customers Sonoma: 87 customers, 1 Medical Baseline customer

87 customers, 1 Medical Baseline customer Stanislaus: 145customers, 5 Medical Baseline customers

145customers, 5 Medical Baseline customers Tehama: 6,148 customers, 624 Medical Baseline customers

6,148 customers, 624 Medical Baseline customers Tuolumne: 673 customers, 68 Medical Baseline customers

673 customers, 68 Medical Baseline customers Yolo: 515 customers, 16 Medical Baseline customers

515 customers, 16 Medical Baseline customers Yuba: 1,226 customers, 114 Medical Baseline customers

Potenital tribal areas that may be affected: