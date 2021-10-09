Potential PG&E power shutoff may affect over 7,000 residents in the Central Valley, officials say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Over 7,000 PG&E customers throughout the Central Valley may be without power starting Monday morning due to upcoming weather conditions, according to PG&E officials.
PG&E says potential dry and gusty offshore winds in portions of Northern, Central and Southern regions of the company’s service could increase risk of wildfire from energized power lines and a potential power shutoff may be conducted to mitigate this risk.
Officials with the company say approximately 44,000 customers in targeted portions of 32 counties and seven tribal areas may be at risk to having their power shut off starting next week.
In a statement PG&E said:
“Despite the potential for rain in some areas this weekend, PG&E is notifying customers of the possible PSPS in case rain doesn’t materialize or forecasted wind speeds still pose a wildfire risk.
The potential shutoffs could begin Monday morning in portions of the North Valley, Sacramento, and San Joaquin Foothills. Potential shutoffs for the Northern Sierra Foothills, North Bay, North Coast regions, Bay Area hills and the Central Valley could begin Monday evening, depending on the timing of the wind event.”
Counties in the Central Valley that may potenitally be affected by the shutoff include:
- Kings: 10 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers
- Fresno: 5,008 customers, 436 Medical Baseline customers
- Madera: 2,884 customers, 225 Medical Baseline customers
- Mariposa: 778 customers, 73 Medical Baseline customers
- Merced: 20 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers
According to officials, PG&E has activated its Emergency Operations Center on Friday to support this weather event.
Customer’s should recieve notifications via text, email and through an automated phone call as early as Saturday to warn them of the potential shut off, according to PG&E.
Customers can also look up their address online to find out if their location is being monitored for the shutoff here.
Other counties that may be affected by the shutoff include:
- Alameda: 134 customers, 10 Medical Baseline customers
- Butte: 769 customers, 69 Medical Baseline customers
- Calaveras: 2,536 customers, 188 Medical Baseline
- Colusa: 566 customers, 39 Medical Baseline customers
- Contra Costa: 601 customers, 40 Medical Baseline customers
- El Dorado: 303 customers, 20 Medical Baseline customers
- Glenn: 377 customers, 22 Medical Baseline customers
- Kern: 7 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers
- Lake: 4,094 customers, 307 Medical Baseline customers
- Monterey: 845 customers, 27 Medical Baseline customers
- Napa: 2,207 customers, 107 Medical Baseline customers
- Nevada: 3 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers
- Placer: 5,975 customers, 388 Medical Baseline customers
- Plumas: 309 customers, 4 Medical Baseline customers
- San Benito: 84 customers, 2 Medical Baseline customers
- San Joaquin: 2 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers
- San Luis Obispo: 205 customers, 2 Medical Baseline customers
- Santa Barbara:19 customers, 1 Medical Baseline customer
- Shasta: 2,557customers, 197 Medical Baseline customers
- Sierra: 2 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers
- Solano: 4,559 customers, 423 Medical Baseline customers
- Sonoma: 87 customers, 1 Medical Baseline customer
- Stanislaus: 145customers, 5 Medical Baseline customers
- Tehama: 6,148 customers, 624 Medical Baseline customers
- Tuolumne: 673 customers, 68 Medical Baseline customers
- Yolo: 515 customers, 16 Medical Baseline customers
- Yuba: 1,226 customers, 114 Medical Baseline customers
Potenital tribal areas that may be affected:
- Big Sandy Rancheria: 61 customers
- Cold Springs Rancheria of Mono Indians: 54 customers
- Cortina Rancheria: 8 customers
- Grindstone Rancheria: 50 customers
- North Fork Rancheria: 25 customers
- Pit River Tribes: 8 customers
- United Auburn Indian Community: 1 customer