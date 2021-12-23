Postal workers scrambling to meet Christmas demand

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Postal workers are scrambling to get your mail delivered on time as the holiday rush puts an even greater demand on their time.

“In terms of the plant, this is our busiest time of the year,” says Rodney Romero, acting postmaster at Fresno’s mail processing center.

The Fresno mail processing plant services homes as far north as Chowchilla, as far south as Kingsburg, as well as the east foothills. Over 300 employees are working around the clock this season to get the mail delivered.

“If you really want to make Christmas now, pretty much the only thing we have is priority express,” says plant manager Dawes Carter.

Between Thanksgiving and now, the Fresno plant has been processing close to 3 million parcels and nearly 450 million letters.

Due to weather conditions or potential roadblocks, Romero says people can expect some delays.

“Predominately in the mountainsides, where if there’s snow and if it’s unsafe for our employees to go out there, then we’re not going to be able to get their package there,” says Romero.

Officials say the amount of mail volume typically drops around the third week of January.