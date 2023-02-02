MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Residents in Merced County who have experienced property damage due to the recent storm events may qualify for help, according to Merced County.

County officials say anyone who has property damage due to the recent storm events may qualify for a temporary reduction of property taxes under Revenue and Taxation Code 170.

According to officials, you will need important information.

An Application for Reassessment Calamity Claim Form must be filed with the Assessor within 12 months of the date of the damage.

The damage must be valued at over $10,000.

If you will be living somewhere else for an extended period of time, you may want to complete a Change of Mailing Address Form.

The county is asking If you believe that you qualify for calamity relief, please complete the Application for Reassessment Calamity Claim Form to the best of your knowledge, sign, include a telephone number, and return it to the Merced County Assessor’s Office.

According to officials, you will also need pictures, insurance reports, and/or contractor estimates would be helpful in determining the extent of the damage and can be emailed to mcassessor@countyofmerced.com or attached to your completed Application for Reassessment Calamity Claim Form.

If you have any questions or need assistance in completing the form, you can to the Assessor’s Office or call 209-385-7631.