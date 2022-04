FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Deputies are investigating what they believe to be a gang-related shooting near Kerman, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the shooting occurred in the area of Butte and Muscat avenues. The victim was breathing when they arrived and was sent to a hospital.

There is no information on a suspect at this time; the Sheriff’s Office says they believe the shooting is gang-related.