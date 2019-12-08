Fatality reported in multivehicle crash on Hwy 41 in Madera County

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A fatality was reported Sunday in a multivehicle crash on Highway 41 in Madera County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision was reported just before noon on Highway 41 and Road 208, near the 22-Mile House gas station.

The CHP said the crash involved three vehicles with one on fire and another that rolled over.

This story will be updated.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.