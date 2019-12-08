Fatality reported in multivehicle crash on Hwy 41 in Madera County

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A fatality was reported Sunday in a multivehicle crash on Highway 41 in Madera County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision was reported just before noon on Highway 41 and Road 208, near the 22-Mile House gas station.

The CHP said the crash involved three vehicles with one on fire and another that rolled over.

This story will be updated.

