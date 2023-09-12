Paul Rotondaro (Far Right) was killed Wednesday in a fiery head-on collision on Highway 140 near Gustine (Photo Courtesy of Merced County Cal Fire)

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A designated portion of Highway 140 will be used to honor a fallen firefighter who died in a crash while on duty, the Merced County Officials announced on Tuesday.

Fallen firefighter Paul Vincent will be honored on Monday, Sept. 18, as a designated portion of Highway 140 will be dedicated to his name, known as the “Paul Vincent Rotondaro Memorial Highway.”

Rontondaro died on Oct. 2, 2019, in a head-on collision while on duty with CAL FIRE.

County officials say Rotondaro grew up in the City of Merced and is an alumnus of Our Lady of Mercy School and Golden Valley High School. He graduated from Merced College, where he received his Associate of Science degree in Fire Science and was actively working on his Bachelor’s degree.

Rotondaro began his career in public service with CAL FIRE at the Ahwahnee Fire Station in the Madera-Mariposa-Merced Unit as a firefighter in 2006. He oversaw radio and technology issues for the entire Merced County Fire Department and served as part of the aircraft rescue and firefighting team at Castle Airport.

Merced County Officials say the ceremony will be held at the Kesterson National Wildfire Refuge parking area at 9 a.m. on Sept. 18, where the memorial highway sign will be unveiled.

All are welcome to attend.