PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Over the last several weeks, the City of Porterville has been actively engaged in “flood fight” in the protection and reinforcement of structures along the Tule River for flood and damage prevention resulting from the March storms.

Officials say the declaration of local emergency was approved on March 13, with several agencies working to help streamline communication, increase efficiency, and facilitate resource allocation to best assist, protect and support the community.

City staff will continue to remove debris from the river channel and reinforce the riverbanks within the city as historic river flows are expected to last through the fall.

Officials say runoff from the melting snowpack is expected to bring a cascade of rushing water from the Sierra Nevada over the next several months.

Due to the erosion along the riverbanks and the forthcoming snow melt, the mandatory evacuation order of the banks of the Tule River within city limits remain in effect and will continue to be enforced, officials say.