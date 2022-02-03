Porterville woman arrested for trying to start fire to ‘kill person inside’ home, deputies say

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- A Porterville woman was detained after deputies say she started fires in the Tule River Indian Reservation.

Deputies say around 6:00 p.m. Wednesday evening, deputies responded to the 100 block of North Reservation Road in an unincorporated area of Porterville for reports of a woman starting fires.

When deputies arrived, they say they detained Loraha Garfield, 26.

Investigators say Garfield was “setting cardboard and wood on fire close to a home” and was trying to set the home on fire to “hurt or kill the person inside.”

Deputies say Garfield is currently on probation for another arson-related offense and is required to be registered as an “arson offender.”

According to officials, Garfield was arrested for arson and trespassing and booked into the Tulare County South County Detention Facility.