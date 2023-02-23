PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Porterville announced a new park and community center will be built and ready by 2025.

In 2021, the city was awarded $7.8 million through Prop 68 for the development of a park and community center on Henderson Avenue and Fourth Street.

City officials say RRM Design Group was the firm hired for the design of the structures as they specialize in park and civic projects. The drafted conceptual design was presented Tuesday and has features that will make it the first of its kind in Porterville.

Fourth Street Community Center and Park Conceptual Design

The city says the Porterville community also had input on what their new structures would have including design, safety, and recreation features. The 18,000-square-foot, multi-use community center will have a gymnasium, youth center, and more while the park will consist of an ADA-accessible playground, challenge course, public art wall, and much more.

The cost is said to be about $12 million which will be comprised of State Prop 68 grant funds, State Clean California grant funds, federal American Rescue Plan Act funds, and local Measure R Alternative Transportation funds.