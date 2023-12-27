PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 17-year-old baker from Porterville is asking for your help to vote for her in a competition to find the greatest baker.

Daisy Huerta was accepted to take part in “The Greatest Baker”, a competition presented by Buddy Valastro from TLC’s Cake Boss. Huerta posted on social media asking for entries to make it far enough in the competition to win the $10,000 grand prize.

Daisy could also get to meet the Cake Boss himself and be featured in Bake from Scratch Magazine.

To get into the next round, Huerta will have to be in the top five. As of Wednesday, Huerta is in third place. The last day to vote for the top five is Dec. 28, 2023, at 7 p.m.

Huerta says she started baking in 2020 when she was in eighth grade and says it’s been a passion of hers ever since.

To vote for Daisy Huerta, click here.