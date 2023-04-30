PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An investigation is underway into the death of a 27-year-old Porterville resident, police say.

The Porterville Police Department reports that its officers responded to a call just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday to an address in the 200 block of north ‘H’ Street, near Cleveland Avenue.

Image courtesy Porterville Stringer

Image courtesy Porterville Stringer

Image courtesy Porterville Stringer

Image courtesy Porterville Stringer

Officers say someone called in to report a deceased family member inside an apartment, and upon their arrival, they found a victim who’d sustained fatal injuries.

The injured person died at the scene.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit was called out to assist with the investigation.

Detectives haven’t released any information about the suspect, but say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this homicide case is asked to contact the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400, or contact them through the department’s Facebook page.