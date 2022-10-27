PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The city of Porterville is receiving a $1.5 million Active Transportation Program grant.

The funds will be used for its High-intensity Activated crossWalk (HAWK) Pedestrian Crossing Project. This will install three traffic control signals used to stop traffic and allow pedestrians to cross arterial streets safely.

The grant was awarded by the California Transportation Commission through the Active Transportation Program that was created by California Senate Bill 99 to encourage increased use of active modes of transportation like walking and biking.

The HAWK Pedestrian Crossing Project will be implemented in two locations to enhance safe crossing for pedestrians. One will be the Santa Fe Byway, approximately 1/4 mile east of downtown Porterville. The other will be on Plano Street at Chase Avenue.

The Hawk systems will provide safe crossing opportunities for pedestrians and help prevent accidents.