Porterville, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Porterville Police Department is warning people about scammers that are posing as police officers.

According to police, they have received several reports of a scammer that calls residents claiming to be a police officer.

The department says the scammer tells victims that their relative has been arrested or in a car accident. Then the scammer will request either bail or a fine be paid to avoid criminal charges or warrants being issued, according to police.

Police say the scam suspect has also requested personal identifying information.

“We want the public to know that a Porterville Police Officer will NEVER call you to collect fines or fees to avoid criminal charges or the issuance of a warrant,” the police department said in a statement.

If you receive a suspicious call from someone that you believe is impersonating an officer, the police department says you may hang up and call dispatch at (559) 782-7400 to determine the legitimacy of the call.

Dispatchers can also transfer you to the specific officer if the call is legitimate, according to the police department.