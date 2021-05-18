Porterville police shoot man after he attacked, tried to steal officer’s weapon, investigators say

PORTERVILLE, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Porterville police say they were forced to shoot a man Monday after he attacked officers with a metal object and tried to take an officer’s weapon.

On Monday at around 10:32 p.m. Porterville police were dispatched to the 2100 block of West Henderson avenue where they had received reports of a person acting erratically and trying to get into a home inhabited by a woman and child.

When officers arrived police say the suspect attacked the officers using a metal object and tried to grab one of the officer’s weapons from their holster. One of the officers then shot the suspect in the abdomen.

The suspect, Miguel Ruiz, 33 of Porterville, was taken to an area hospital where he underwent surgery and is listed as in stable condition.