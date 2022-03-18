PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police in Porterville are asking for the community’s help in finding any information about a pair of burglaries that happened early Friday morning.

Police said they were called around 4:57 a.m. for a vehicle that had backed into the front of the Boot Barn on the 600 block of West Vandalia Avenue.

When officers arrived, they were unable to find the car but did however find damage to the front of the business, according to police.

Officers said they called a representative from the business who then informed them jeans, boots and cowboy hats from inside the business had been stolen.

Police estimate the value of the stolen merchandise to be around $5,000 and the damage to the building to be around $5,000.

Shortly after that call, police said they got a call of an alarm going off at the Le Pink Chateau on the 600 block of North Prospect Street.

Officers arrived at the store and found damage to the front of the business. Police said a representative told them merchandise had been stolen from the store.

The estimated loss of the merchandise has been valued at around $2,000 while the damage to the front of the building has been valued at around $5,000.

Police said they believe the two burglaries are related given how similar the two are.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400.