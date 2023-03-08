PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Porterville Police Department was awarded a $46,000 state grant Tuesday to improve officer wellness and expand available mental health resources, according to officials.

The Porterville Police Department announced that this grant is part of the 2022 State Budget Act. The grant was established to provide $50 million in funds for city and county law enforcement agencies.

Each eligible law enforcement agency was allocated funds based on the number of officers in their respective departments.

The Officers Wellness and Mental Health Grant, according to officials, was established to address everyday exposures law enforcement face that can lead to mental exhaustion and burnout. The goal of providing these services is to provide officers with opportunities to improve their overall mental health.

With the additional state funding, the department says they are planning to add formal peer support training, new equipment for the department’s gym to encourage physical fitness, and consideration of a first responder dog to become an emotional support dog.