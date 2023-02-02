PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 63-year-old man was arrested for allegedly being in possession of child pornography, according to the Porterville Police Department.

Police say they received information from the Department of Justice Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Taskforce, Porterville Police Detectives say they conducted an investigation into 63-year-old Steven Daniel Jones, for potentially being in possession of child pornography.

Through the course of the investigation, Detectives say they obtained evidence indicating Jones had downloaded pornographic images and/or videos of children under the age of 18 at the time he was residing in Porterville.

Officials say an arrest warrant for Jones was obtained for the crime of possession of child pornography and a search warrant was obtained for Jones’ current residence located in the 14000 block of Imperial Road in Poplar.

On Wednesday, at approximately 12:00 p.m., Jones was contacted in the front yard of his residence and taken into custody without incident. Porterville Police Detectives served the search warrant at Jones’ residence where they allegedly collected a variety of electronic devices for further investigation.

Jones was later booked at the Tulare County South County Detention Facility. He is being held in lieu of $25,000 bail.

Anybody with any information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Porterville Police Department General Investigations Unit at (559) 782-7400.