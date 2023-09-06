PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Several drivers were cited during a DUI checkpoint before Labor Day weekend, says the Porterville Police Department on Wednesday.

According to police, eight motorists were cited at the intersection of Plano Street and Chase Avenue during the DUI checkpoint held on Friday from 8:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Police say the drivers were cited for operating a vehicle while unlicensed. A total of 311 vehicles passed through the checkpoint.

The Porterville Police Department warns residents they will conduct additional checkpoints in the coming weeks.