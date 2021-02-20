Porterville man killed after crashing vehicle into vacant residence near Tulare

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Porterville man was killed in a solo vehicle collision Saturday morning after crashing into a vacant residence east of Tulare, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred around 12:40 a.m. when the driver of a 2008 Honda traveling east on Highway 137 near Road 148, veered off the roadway for unknown reasons and collided with a steel posted fence and a vacant residence, said Sgt. Michael Wolfe. The driver, a 30-year-old man, was unrestrained during the crash and died from his injuries.

The crash was reported six hours later when it was discovered by nearby residents. The victim’s name is being withheld until next of kin are notified.

The collision remains under investigation.