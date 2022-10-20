TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 37-year-old man from Porterville was found guilty of 31 counts of child molestation Wednesday, according to the Tulare County District Attorney.

The DA says the jury also found Martinez guilty of the special allegations of substantial sexual conduct and that the crimes were committed against multiple victims.

According to the DA, 23 of the crimes were committed between July 18, 2008, and August 5, 2018, against one female victim, who was between four and fourteen years old at the time of the sexual assaults.

The remaining eight crimes were committed between February 28, 2017, and August 5, 2018, against a separate female victim, who was between seven and eight years old at the time of the sexual assaults.

Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 7, where Martinez faces up to 540 years to life in state prison. Martinez will also be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.