Porterville man convicted of his seventh DUI

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man from Porterville was convicted of driving under the influence for the seventh time in Tulare County Superior Court Friday according to Tulare County officials.

Ramiro Lemus Tapia, 48, was convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving while having a .08% or higher blood alcohol concentration or BAC according to a news release from the Tulare County District Attorney.

Officials say Tapia was traveling 71 MPH in a 55 MPH zone just south of Porterville in July of 2019. When a California Highway Patrol officer stopped him, Tapia told the officer he had had one beer. According to the news release, Tapia sampled at .19 and .20 BAC and was also driving with a suspended license.

Tapia has six prior DUI convictions dating back to 2005 according to county officials. He faces up to three years in state prison.

