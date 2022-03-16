PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after he sexually harassed a young girl as she was playing in the backyard of her home on Tuesday morning, according to the Porterville Police Department.

Around 11:30 a.m., officers were called out to a home near B Street and Vine Avenue after it was reported that a 10-year-old girl had been harassed by a man.

When officers arrived, they learned that a man had walked up to the backyard’s fence through an alley and began yelling ‘sexually explicit profanities’ at the young girl as she was playing on a swing set.

As the girl began to call for her parents, officials say the suspect, later identified as Jeremiah Reyes, ran away from the home.

Officers say the girl’s father was able to follow Reyes and help officers track him down in the area of Main Street and Vine Avenue, where he was taken into custody.

After looking into Reyes’ records, officers say they learned he was a registered sex offender and was not in compliance with the terms of his registration.

Reyes was booked into the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office South County Detention Facility on charges of annoying or molesting a child, and failure to register as a sex offender.

His bail has been set at $70,000.00 bail.