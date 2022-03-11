PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Porterville man was arrested Friday for child endangerment among other charges, according to the Porterville Police Department.

Police said they were originally called on Feb. 5 for a call of a 5-month-old child who was suffering from a methamphetamine overdose. The child was taken to the hospital and treated for the overdose. The child was later released and placed with a responsible family for care, according to police.

During further investigation, officers said they had found the parents had been out of town and the child was in the care of another family member. It is believed the suspect or possible suspects were smoking methamphetamine within close proximity of the child, causing ingestion by way of secondhand smoke, according to the Porterville Police Department.

Police said they found the suspect(s) had run from the home before they could arrive.

Police said they later determined Isaac Tamez, 42, of Porterville, as a suspect in the case.

On Friday, officers said they were conducting a follow-up on the investigation and found Tamez inside a bedroom at a home.

Officers said Tamez appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance and was in possession of methamphetamine.

Tamez was arrested for charges of Child Endangerment; Possession of Methamphetamine; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; and Under the influence of a Controlled Substance.

He was taken to jail and his bail was set at $100,000.

Anyone with further investigation is asked to call the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400.