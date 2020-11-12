Porterville Local Assitance Center for SQF Fire victims closes temporarily due to positive coronavirus case

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Oct. 23, 2020, file photo, University of Washington research coordinator Rhoshni Prabhu holds up a swab after testing a passenger at a free COVID testing site in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, FILE)

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Local Assistance Center in Porterville for SQF Complex Fire victims will be closed through the weekend for cleaning following a positive COVID-19 case, officials said Thursday.

The center and the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Mobile Registration Intake Center, both located at 1055 W. Henderson Avenue will reopen on Nov. 16 at 8 a.m.

Wildfire victims who need a hard copy of the Right of Entry application during the closure can get them in the hallway at the Henderson Avenue location in Porterville or at the Resource Management Permit Center at 5961 S. Mooney Boulevard in Visalia.

The Right of Entry application and other resources are also available at the Tulare County SQF Fire Recovery page. Victims can also call the SQF Hotline at 559-802-9790.

The county is notifying all members of its workforce who may have had potential contact with the infected individual and has health protocols in place, said spokeswoman Tammie Weyker-Adkins. These protocols include asking employees to report any symptoms that develop during working hours, maintaining social distancing, asking employees to work from home when possible, and consistently using excellent hygiene and cleaning practices.

No other information on the coronavirus case will be released to protect patient privacy in compliance with the federal law restricting release of medical information.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.