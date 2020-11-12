Porterville Local Assitance Center for SQF Fire victims closes temporarily due to positive coronavirus case

FILE – In this Oct. 23, 2020, file photo, University of Washington research coordinator Rhoshni Prabhu holds up a swab after testing a passenger at a free COVID testing site in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, FILE)

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Local Assistance Center in Porterville for SQF Complex Fire victims will be closed through the weekend for cleaning following a positive COVID-19 case, officials said Thursday.

The center and the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Mobile Registration Intake Center, both located at 1055 W. Henderson Avenue will reopen on Nov. 16 at 8 a.m.

Wildfire victims who need a hard copy of the Right of Entry application during the closure can get them in the hallway at the Henderson Avenue location in Porterville or at the Resource Management Permit Center at 5961 S. Mooney Boulevard in Visalia.

The Right of Entry application and other resources are also available at the Tulare County SQF Fire Recovery page. Victims can also call the SQF Hotline at 559-802-9790.

The county is notifying all members of its workforce who may have had potential contact with the infected individual and has health protocols in place, said spokeswoman Tammie Weyker-Adkins. These protocols include asking employees to report any symptoms that develop during working hours, maintaining social distancing, asking employees to work from home when possible, and consistently using excellent hygiene and cleaning practices.

No other information on the coronavirus case will be released to protect patient privacy in compliance with the federal law restricting release of medical information.