Porterville honors fallen firefighters with a dedicated monument

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE) – It’s been two years since the city of Porterville lost two firefighters while battling a fire at Porterville Library.

Friday to honor the sacrifices of Captain Ray Figueroa, and Firefighter Patrick Jones, the city unveiled a new flag pole and a monument outside the Fire Department Headquarters.

“I miss him. Short and sweet, I miss him,” Ramon Figueroa, father of Ray Figueroa said.

Ramon Figueroa says those are the words he wishes he could say to his son if he were still here.

Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones both died fighting the Porterville Library fire two years ago in 2020. They were inside fighting the flames and searching for a woman who they thought was still inside. Turns out she wasn’t in the building, but the two men never made it out. Two teenagers are still facing murder and arson charges for the fire.

“Both of them we’re committed to providing the citizens of Porterville the highest degree of service that they could provide. And as the outcome came, that’s what they did.” Ramon said.

Now two years later, the city has unveiled a monument and flag pole to sit outside of the fire department. Honoring their sacrifice and keeping their memory alive.

Ramon says it’s moments like this, that remind him, the community still cares about his son.

“It heals our heart, knowing we have this outpouring of support…It’s very comforting if it wasn’t for that, I don’t know what … how we would be able to survive with the hurt. Because it doesn’t go away. And it’s never gonna go away,” ” Ramon said.

A flag will be presented to the mothers of both firefighters with signatures of firefighters from across the state at the Porterville fire department.