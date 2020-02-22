Porterville Fire children raising money to honor fallen firefighters

PORTERVILLE, California (KSEE) – Following the tragedy of the Porterville library fire, which claimed the lives of two Porterville firefighters, their colleagues’ children wanted to do something to help.

Their idea was a memorial to honor Fire Captain Raymond Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones, but what happened next astonished them.

“We felt obliged to help the community,” said Danny Rodriguez, the son of a Porterville firefighter. “So we just started a GoFundMe and it kind of blew up.”

Danny teamed up with his sister Mikayla, as well as Logan and Regan Hildreth whose father is also a Porterville firefighter.

“We felt we needed to do something to help but we didn’t know exactly what so starting a GoFundMe to create a memorial for these two firefighters felt like something we could accomplish and something that would be good for our community,” said Mikayla.

They want to fund a mural and bench to honor Ray Figeroa and Patrick Jones. They set the online fundraiser up a day after the fire and within 18 hours they had reached their goal of $3,000.

“We all got the notification, we all got the group chat,” said Logan Hildreth. “We all just ‘oh my gosh we reached our goal.’ “

And it kept growing. As of Friday evening, it had reached $5,750.

“I know with the extra money we’re going to donate it to the Porterville Fire Department,” said Mikayla Rodriguez. “And the library for new books. We want to help our community out in any way possible.”

“It feels like we’ve accomplished something great,” said Regan Hildreth.

The kids plan to close the GoFundMe at $6,000. You can donate to it clicking here.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.