PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A carport ceiling collapsed in Porterville on Friday, according to a social media post by the Porterville Fire Department.

The Porterville Fire Department stated that the ceiling collapsed in the 800 block of W Henderson.

According to the social media post from the Porterville Fire Department, part of the parking lot is closed due to the collapsed ceiling, and the traffic around the area was heavy at the time. They also asked the public to avoid the area if possible.

There is no more information as of now regarding what caused the ceiling to collapse or if there is anybody injured.