Close-up Of A Man’s Hand Typing Text Message On Mobile Phone While Driving Car

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 14 drivers were cited for a variety o violations during a bicycle and pedestrian safety operation that took place on Thursday, the Porterville Police Department say.

According to authorities, 14 drivers were cited for violations including, failure to stop at a a stop sign, for using a cellphone while driving, speeding and driving without a valid drivers license.

Safety is a shared responsibility, with drivers holding the greatest responsibility to keep other road users safe. Mark Azevedo, Porterville Police Department Lieutenant

The operation took place at a various locations throughout Porterville from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and officials say 16 people were contacted during the operation.