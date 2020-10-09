Port of L.A. shipping containers delivered to Fresno fairgrounds to help Central Valley

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – The CMA-CGM transportation and shipping company transported four large containers to the Fresno Fairgrounds for Fresno and Madera County’s to use for any purpose.

“Well we’ll be using it for storage. Because as a result of our actions during this Creek fire, we have accumulated things that can be reused,” said Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims.

The fireproof containers — two empty 20 footers, an empty 40 footer and a 40 footer loaded with fire-related supplies were delivered from the Los Angeles port Thursday afternoon.

“Unfortunately, there’s always going to be another disaster, it’s just not about if it’s going to be but when. So, part of the governor’s aspect of this is to be prepared,” said Mark Pazin, Chief of Law Enforcement for the CA Governor’s Office of Emergency Services.

Some of the items included were animal feed, feeding bowls, some firefighting and recovery items like hard hats, goggles, gloves and even chainsaws.

“People are stepping up when we need them most,” said Sheriff Mims.

Representatives say they’re glad they can play a part in helping out the Central Valley during its time of need.

“It was a privilege for Los Angeles to participate. It’s also a great example of when there’s significant regional/national need that we all bond together to serve and protect the communities that we’re all committed to serve,” said Thomas Gazsi the Chief Los Angeles Port Police.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.