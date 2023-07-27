A cheap microphone can dramatically improve the quality of your audio input during meetings, live streams or conference calls

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Carin Leon, one of the most popular Regional Mexican singers internationally, is set to perform in Fresno.

The artist is bringing his Colmillo De Leche Tour to the Save Mart Center this September.

The singer from Sonora, Mexico, is well known for his hit songs including ‘Que Vuelvas’ and ‘La boda del Huitlacoche’.

The concert will take place at 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 17.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here or from the Save Mart Center Box Office. Box office hours are weekdays from noon – 5:00 p.m.