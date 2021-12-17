Popular clothing brand opens new store in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The newest Columbia Sportswear retail location opened Friday in Fresno, providing shoppers another option as the 2021 holiday season rush comes to a close.

The ribbon-cutting took place at the new location at Fig Garden Village in northwest Fresno Friday morning.

“We are excited to bring Columbia Sportswear to Fresno, the gateway to some of the most beautiful national parks in the nation,” said David Lawner, Senior Vice President of Retail.

According to a news release from the company, in-store promotions include 25% off purchases made from Dec. 17 – 19.

“It’s huge,” said John Navarro, senior district manager at Columbia Sportswear. “We’ve got apparel for everyone who wants to get on the trails, wants to go up to the mountains, go up to the snow, even go out to the beach.”

Until today, the nearest Columbia Sportswear store was approximately two hours from Fresno.