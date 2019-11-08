Pop-up bar gives Fresno a taste of what’s to come

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A pop-up bar set up shop in a temporary space in Fresno Thursday evening to give patrons a taste of a new venture about to arrive in Downtown.

The Modernist was showing off its flavors inside The Vault at the Pacific Southwest building on Fulton Street. The owners are working on a permanent location. That is still under construction and set to open in a few months.

“It’s about being a part of the community, being a part of Art Hop,” said co-owner of Modernist Mixology Po Tsai. “And the end game, there is no end game. Great experience. People are out and if we can be a part of it, we want to do that.”

The new site is expected to open sometime between December 2019 and February 2020.

