Ponderosa Lodge serving meals to firefighters after crews save the community from flames

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PONDEROSA, California (KGPE)- Mountain communities continue to hold their breath as the SQF Complex Fire continues to rage in the Sequoia National Forest.

As of Wednesday evening, the fire has burned nearly 145,000 acres and is 35% contained. 

“The experience was something you would see out of a movie,” said David Sharp as he documented his last moments in Poderosa before evacuating. 

The fire crept dangerously close to the community of Ponderosa last week, but crews have managed to protect the area and build containment lines they hope to keep up. 

“It was a very traumatic experience not knowing if we were going to lose everything we put into the place and our whole life is in here,” said Sharp.

David and Jennifer own the historic Ponderosa lodge. It’s been around since the 1960s and has offered hikers, bikers, and anyone else a mountain getaway.

“We took it on a few years ago, saw an opportunity here, and wanted to shift gears and lifestyle a little bit, so we have put our heart and soul into this place to make it is what it is now,” said Jennifer Sharp.

They evacuated, but have since returned to find the lodge painted hot pink with fire retardant. The lodge doesn’t have power but the team, including the lodge’s chef, is making sure firefighters at the nearby camp are well fed. They cook them breakfast and lunch. So far they estimate they’ve served up to 30,000 meals.

“We have the greatest community you could ever possibly imagine. I never understood what that word meant until coming up here and seeing how much support we have for each other and constantly helping each other out and helping each other,” said David.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.