Polls are closed: Here’s the latest on the CA recall election as results trickle in

FRESNO, Calif. (YourCentralValley.com)- California voters voted Tuesday to decide whether to remove Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. Polls have closed at 8 p.m.

If a majority of voters vote “yes” to the recall, he will be out of office and the top vote-getter on the ballot’s second question – about who should replace Newsom – will take over.

The effort to oust Newsom, who was elected in 2018, was launched last year by conservative Californians critical of the governor’s record on multiple issues. The effort gained steam after criticism of Newsom’s handling of the pandemic.

Here are the latest results by county: