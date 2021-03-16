Poll shows Californians cautious of eating inside restaurants, going to stadiums

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Californians remain cautious of eating indoors at a restaurant and going to an outdoor sporting event, according to a new poll released by Nexstar Media Group’s six television stations with Emerson College.

At the same time, the poll revealed that COVID-19 remains the top issue for Californians.

More than 1,000 registered voters in California were questioned, with a margin of error of +/- 3%.

When asked whether they would eat a restaurant indoors at this time, 43.7% said yes, 49.5% said no, and 6.8% said they were unsure.

When asked if they would go to an outdoor sporting event at this time, 42.8% said yes, 45.9% said no, and 11.3% said they were unsure.

“I’m not at all surprised to answer your question that it’s half and half right now. I think with anything that has the stakes this high, even if it’s just a matter of eating at a restaurant, right now the stakes do seem so high that you don’t want to contribute to or catch coronavirus,” said Fresno County Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra.

“I’m also going to anticipate that that will change. As more and more people become vaccinated and as more and more guidelines come out from the official agencies, that kind of nudges us toward doing things in a more normal fashion. I think we are going to see those attitudes change over time.”

The poll also revealed the vaccine hesitancy health professionals throughout the country have been acknowledging and addressing.

When asked if they were planning on receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, 46.8% said they would as soon as it is available to them, 12.5% said yes but not right away, 20.5% said no, and 20.3% said they’ve already received the vaccine.

Spencer Kimball, Director of Emerson College Polling, said the data suggests the age

difference is not being driven by who is vaccinated – but instead of the 21% who said they do not

plan to get the vaccine.

“77% of them plan to eat at an indoor restaurant and 70% who don’t plan

to take the vaccine will attend a sporting event, suggesting those most vulnerable to getting

COVID will be at these events.”

“I know that the vaccine hesitancy is out there. It would be naive to deny that it exists,” Vohra said. “When you follow the science, it’s fairly logical that to protect all of us in a society, vaccines have been proven over and over again that they do a remarkable job.”