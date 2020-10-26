Politics dividing small south Valley town, Trump and Biden supporters clash in Riverdale

RIVERDALE, Calif. (KGPE) — A small south Valley town is divided by politics with just nine days until election night.

On Sunday hundreds of voters in Riverdale rallied to make their voices heard beyond the ballot. Dozens of trucks, tractors, and cars were decked out with American and Trump for 2020 flags.

“Just trying to support the president and so we thought it would be a good idea to put it together here because that’s what our town is about,” said Toni Mayfield, a Riverdale resident, and organizer.

With the Presidential Election is just around the corner and when asked why Mayfield supports Trump, she said, “We just want a safe place for our children to grow up, and we don’t want um, I don’t know, I’m all awkward, I don’t know just a lot of things.”

The caravan of Trump supporters traveled up and down the main street, Mt. Whitney Avenue, where they passed a small group of Biden Supporters standing tall outside of Riverdale High School with signs in hand and some wearing masks.

“Just because we’re small doesn’t mean we can’t outpower them, you know that’s what I believe everybody here they’re loud,” said Bianey Centeno, a Riverdale resident, and organizer of the event.

Fresno County Sheriff Deputies were on hand to help keep the peace.

But people from both sides did not stay true to that. While no disturbances broke out, we were there when words were said to each other and Trump supporters burned rubber in front of the Biden supporters.

But the Biden supporters taunted as well. Biden event organizer, Bianey Centeno says there’s a division in the small town.

“In a predominately republican town I just wanted to make sure that everybody that didn’t have a voice you know all the Hispanics around here, they know that we’re here in support of Biden,” Centeno said.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.