CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – What’s described as an unwritten policy campaigners say would allow school officials to out trans and non-binary students to their parents will be the center of discussion at Clovis Unified School District’s (CUSD) meeting Wednesday evening.

Clovis Unified officials say they are abiding by California law AB1266 which requires schools to grant access to facilities and programs based on their gender identity. They emphasize the law speaks to access and not what information is shared with parents.

“The California Department of Education has given some suggestions to school districts, but those suggestions are not the law,” wrote the school district in a statement to YourCentralValley.com.

School officials also say they are abiding by federal law, the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) which gives parents and guardians rights to information about their minor child’s educational records.

“There is also a vast body of research that says an involved and informed parent is a positive indicator in the overall success of students and reduces many risk factors for youth,” continued the district.

District officials says they are aware of lawsuits in California regarding one-size-fits-all policies being challenged.

Meanwhile, members of the LGBTQIA+ community will plan on providing their input regarding the policy at the district’s meeting Wednesday evening at 1680 David E. Cook Way in Clovis.