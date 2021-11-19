POLICE: Woman in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KPGE) – A woman is now in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Fresno, according to Fresno police officials.

Right before 7:00 p.m., officers received multiple 9-1-1 calls regarding a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision near Kings Canyon Road and Willow Avenue.

Officers say a woman in her late 60’s was walking northbound across Kings Canyon Road when a vehicle traveling westbound struck her.

According to police, officers and medical personnel provided medical aid on scene before she was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Lt. Paul Cervantes with the Fresno Police Department says preliminary investigation shows that the woman did not use a crosswalk and was nearly to the other side of the road before she was struck.

“At this stage, based on our preliminary investigation, it appears that the female is at fault for the traffic collision for failing to use a crosswalk or crossing at a location where a crosswalk is provided,” Cervantes said.

Officers say the driver of the vehicle who struck the woman remained on scene and was one of the callers to report the collision to police.

Officials also say drugs nor alcohol played a part in the collision on either party’s behalf.