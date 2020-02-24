Police: Woman arrested for attempt kidnapping and resisting authorities

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Porterville woman was arrested on Saturday for the attempted kidnapping of juvenile and threatening victims, according to police.

Police say they responded to the area near West Olive Ave. in Porterville just before 2:30 p.m. for several threats from a suspect.

The suspect was identified as 28-year-old, Lori Powell, according to authorities.

A victim told police that Powell had entered a business demanding money and threatening to kill the victim if he did not comply.

An additional victim told police that Lori Powell had approached her while inside of the business, demanding the victim to give her the juvenile and threatened to kill her if the victim did not comply with her demand.

Police say Powell fled from the business on foot and was later located hiding in a trash dumpster near the area. Powell refused to comply with officer’s commands, physically resisted arrest and threatened the involved Officers.

Officers say utilized pepper spray to control Powell.

Powell was booked into Tulare County Sheriff’s Department South County Detention Facility where she is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.

There were no injuries reported as a result of this incident.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.