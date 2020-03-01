Police: Woman and child injured in Selma shooting

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Selma Police say an 11-year-old girl and woman in her 30’s were shot Saturday afternoon in Selma.

Police responded to the area of Lewis and Olive Street at around 3:30 p.m. after reports of a shooting.

Police say when they arrived they found the two injured with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to Community Regional Medical Center where the woman was reported in critical but stable condition. The 11-year-old is said to be in stable condition.

Police say the suspect drove up to the car they were in and fired into the car. They say an 8-year-old was also in the car but was not injured.

Police say the suspect is still at large.

No other details were available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

