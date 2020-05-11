Police warn of fraudulent letter on social media claiming reader requires COVID-19 test

MADERA COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A fraudulent letter is circulating on social media using letterhead from counties all over the state, according to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the fraudulent letter is being circulated with varying letterhead from counties all over the state.  

The letter appears to be from the Department of Social Services and tells people they must get a COVID-19 test to keep state benefits like Cal Fresh, MediCal, and cash aid.

The letter has readers visit a website, but the website is fake. It also tells clients that if they test positive, their children will be removed and placed in foster care. 

If you receive a letter that you believe is fraudulent contact police.

