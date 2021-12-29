Police warn of dangers of New Year celebratory gunfire

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Each year in Fresno, thousands of rounds are fired off to ring in the New Year, but officials are warning against the celebratory gunfire, saying it is dangerous and comes with many consequences.

“It went through my roof my ceiling, and then landed on my carpet about eight feet from me,” said Fresno resident Robert Mack.

Just after midnight on New Year 2019, Mack was sleeping in his bed when a bullet fell from the sky and hit just feet away from him.

“This time it hit home,” said Mack. “It hit home.”

Mack’s story isn’t unique, Fresno Police Officer Felipe Uribe said last New Year’s Eve from 6 p.m. to New Years Day at 6 a.m., there were over 340 ShotSpotter activations in the city of Fresno.

ShotSpotter technology is recording devices placed throughout Fresno that record and alert officers every time a firearm is fired including the type of gun and the location within 6 feet of where it was fired.

“Each one of those shot spotter incidents could have 1-10 rounds fired, so times 342? That is a lot of rounds,” said Uribe. “Thousands and thousands of rounds in a 12 hour period going up into the sky.”

What comes up must also come down, and Uribe said sometimes those bullets land around a quarter of a mile from where they first shot off.”

“It is not gonna choose where it falls and it is most likely gonna be somebody who is going to be a complete victim,” said Uribe.

Uribe said people who are caught firing off celebratory gunfire will be taken to jail and face misdemeanor charges. If the bullet hits and injuries or kills someone the person who fired the gun would face a felony charge.