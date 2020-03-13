Police want your help finding this missing 13-year-old

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers in Merced are asking for your help tracking down a missing 13-year-old.

According to police, Jovon Josiah Moore was last seen Thursday evening when he left his home. He is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 120 lbs, and has blonde hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a black sweater, black sweats, and grey shoes.

Anyone with information about Jovon’s whereabouts is asked to contact Merced Police on 209-385-6905.

