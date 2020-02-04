Police want your help finding this 16-year-old from Avenal

AVENAL, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Police in Avenal are searching for a 16-year-old reported missing since Sunday evening.

Dinamar Maldonado is described by police as approximately 5 feet tall, 100 pounds, with long black hair and brown eyes. Officers say she is also autistic and non-verbal. She was last seen wearing a black and white sweater, black pants and black and pink shoes.

Anyone who anything about Dinamar’s location is asked to contact Avenal Police on (559) 386-4444.

