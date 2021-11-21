POLICE: Visalia detectives searching for missing 77-year-old man

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Visalia Police Department is asking the community for help finding a 77-year-old man who was reported missing on Saturday afternoon.

Around 2:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of S. Burke Street regarding a missing and endangered adult.

Police say 77-year-old Nieves Ramirez walked away from his home and was last seen wearing a lightweight black jacket, blue jeans, a green shirt and white and black shoes.

According to officials, Ramirez is five foot three inches tall, weighing 155 pounds with white short hair and brown eyes. Police say Ramirez walks with a limp and suffers from multiple health conditions, including dementia.

Visalia police officers say Ramirez was last seen in the area of the Transit Center located at Bridge Street and Center Avenue on Thursday.

Detectives say a Silver Alert has been issued with the California Highway Patrol as they continue to search for Ramirez. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Visalia Police Department at (559) 734-8117.