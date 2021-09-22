POLICE: Violent gang member arrested for 2 shootings in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives have arrested who they say is a violent gang member for two shootings that happened earlier this year in Fresno, according to Fresno police officials.

Police say Freddie Phanh, 31, was arrested at his home in southwest Fresno on Tuesday by detectives from the Street Violence Bureau Felony Assault Unit and Task Force Officers from the U.S. Marshals Service.

According to officials, Phanh was wanted by Fresno police for two separate shootings.

Authorities say the first shooting occurred earlier this year and involved Phanh pointing a loaded firearm at his victims and shooting into a vehicle.

The second shooting happened on Sept. 16 when Phanah was involved in a gang-related shooting that took place at Herndon Avenue and First Street, according to Fresno police.

During the second shooting, officials say one person was struck by gunfire and suffered from a non-life-threatening injury to the upper leg.

Authorities say Felony Assault Unit detectives were able to identify Phanh as the person responsible for both shootings.

When arresting Phanh, police say a search warrant was also executed and a firearm was located.

According to officials, Phanh was booked at Fresno County Jail on charges related to both shooting investigations.