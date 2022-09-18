FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE)– One person has been transported to the hospital after being shot multiple times at a gas station according to Fresno Police Department.

At 5:30 p.m. on Sunday police responded to a call for a possible shooting victim at the Valero gas station located off of Highway 99 and Herndon.

Police said when units arrived an adult male was lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

There is very limited information about what led up to the shooting, but officers said that a witness stated that two males and the victim got into an altercation.

Witnesses also said that the suspects got into a white Camaro and drove off northbound from the location.

Police said the victim was at least shot twice in the upper body and aid was rendered on scene.

The victim was transported to Community Regional Medical Center, officers say he sustained non-life-threatening wounds.