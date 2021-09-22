POLICE: Victim identified in Downtown Fresno shooting

Fresno Police say Ralph Rivas was the victim in a shooting that happened in Downtown Fresno on Tuesday.

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed in Downtown Fresno on Tuesday.

Officials say they found Ralph Rivas, 36, suffering from a gunshot wound in the street around 9:30 a.m. near Franklin Avenue and Broadway Street.

According to police, officers and emergency medical personnel performed lifesaving measures on scene and transported Rivas to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Fresno Police officers say this appears to be an isolated incident and the motive for the murder will not be released.

Police have yet to identify a suspect in this case and say this is an ongoing investigation.

Authorities are asking the public for help as they continue to investigate the shooting and encourage anyone who has information to contact the Fresno Police Department (559) 621-7000 or Homicide Detectives Loren Kasten at (559) 621-2443 and Mark Yee at (559) 621-2407.

