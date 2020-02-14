Police: Vehicle catches on fire after running over motorcycle

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A motorcycle driver has minor injuries after being hit by a vehicle at a stop sign, according to authorities.

Authorities say a Nissan Altima driver was attempting to turn left at a stop sign on Herndon and Del Rey Avenue at around 7 p.m on Thursday when it clipped a motorcycle driver.

The motorcycle driver fell off his motorcycle, the motorcycle was then run over by a second vehicle travelling on Herndon Avenue.

Authorities say the second vehicle caught on fire and a good samaritan who lived in a house near the intersection ran out and put out the fire and got the woman driver out of the vehicle.

The motorcycle driver and the second vehicle driver was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. The Altima driver stayed on scene and was not injured, according to authorities.

