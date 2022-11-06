FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – New leads in the fatal shooting of a young mother, Yanelly Solorio-Rivera, and her three-week-old baby, Celine Solorio-Rivera, six weeks ago. Fresno police just released new video footage of who they believe is a suspect in the case from a nearby business.

Investigators are now looking for the person in the video wearing dark-colored clothes and carrying what looks like a red backpack.

“We have ATF and we leveraged their technology, they were able to assist us in locating some physical evidence that we believe is going to be very important in this case,” said LT. Paul Cervantes.

Fresno police along with several other agencies combed through a field not far from the home where Yanelly and Celine Solorio-Rivera were shot and killed.

“We believe there’s evidence in this field, we have information that the person or persons responsible for this investigation or this homicide fled through this field,” he added.

This comes several days after Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama upped the reward for information to 25 thousand dollars and made a plea to the community to help solve this case.

“Somebody out there knows something, somebody knows who did it. people have been talking, and we need that information,” said Chief Balderrama.

Officials say at least four other family members were home when the shooting happened and that it was family members outside of the house who called authorities to report shots fired. The chief said this week there were no signs of forced entry and no murder weapon found.

Sunday morning, investigators blocked off Fruit and Church avenue as they did an intense grid search of the area using K-9s, drone technology, and other high-speed equipment.

“Based on that technology we were able to locate physical evidence and that evidence we believe is going to be instrumental and a key to this investigation,” added LT. Cervantes.

Investigators have not said what physical evidence they found yet but if you recognize the person in the video you’re asked to contact Homicide Detective Baroni at (559) 621-2416 or Detective Alvarez at (559) 621-2441.